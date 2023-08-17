Open Menu

DEC Approves Issuance Of Four NOCs Of Various Business

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 06:03 PM

The Divisional Environmental Committee (DEC) has approved the issuance of four NOCs (No Objection Certificates) for a protein farm, a petrol pump, and a cold store in three districts of the division

In this regard, the committee meeting was held in the committee room here on Thursday, chaired by Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti.

ACR Malik Muhammad Ashraf, AD Environment Naveed Ahmed, and Environment Expert Ghulam Sarwar attended the meeting.

The approved cases include one each for a petrol pump and a cold store in Sargodha district, one for a petrol pump in Mianwali, and one for a protein farm in Bhakkar district.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the AD Environment to resolve thepending cases as soon as possible.

