Open Menu

DEC Approves NOC For 8 Petrol Pumps

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 08:57 PM

DEC approves NOC for 8 petrol pumps

Divisional Environmental Committee (DEC) on Tuesday approved No Objection Certificate of eight cases of petrol pumps and three poultry-sheds while cases of warehouse and apartment were postponed till next meeting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Environmental Committee (DEC) on Tuesday approved No Objection Certificate of eight cases of petrol pumps and three poultry-sheds while cases of warehouse and apartment were postponed till next meeting.

Environment Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti at conference room.

Assistant Director Environment Naveed Ahmad, ACG Hafiz Abdul Mannan and expert of Sargodha University Professor Ghulam Sarwar participated in the meeting.

Eight approved cases of petrol pumps included 6 cases of Mianwali and one case each of Sargodha and Khushab district.

The Commissioner directed AD Environment that no case of petrol pumps and poultry-sheds should be pending and in any case NOC should be issued to the received case within one month.

Related Topics

Petrol Noc Sargodha Khushab Mianwali December

Recent Stories

Ukraine Foreign Minister Says Grain Deal Not Dead, ..

Ukraine Foreign Minister Says Grain Deal Not Dead, Kiev Looking for Alternative

2 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested

Drug peddler arrested

2 minutes ago
 NASA Confirms Next Cygnus Cargo Mission Will Launc ..

NASA Confirms Next Cygnus Cargo Mission Will Launch to ISS on August 1

2 minutes ago
 Syria Condemns French Diplomatic Delegation's Visi ..

Syria Condemns French Diplomatic Delegation's Visit to Rebel-Controlled Territor ..

20 minutes ago
 Work on BRT progressing day and night with the sup ..

Work on BRT progressing day and night with the support of WB: Sharjeel Memon

10 minutes ago
 Burgeoning food demand major challenge for scienti ..

Burgeoning food demand major challenge for scientists' community: Dr Iqrar

10 minutes ago
MoHRE coordinates with delivery companies to provi ..

MoHRE coordinates with delivery companies to provide 356 rest stations for worke ..

29 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Mushaira and four books launching ceremon ..

Mehfil-e-Mushaira and four books launching ceremony held at PAC

29 minutes ago
 Chinese Defense Minister Says Relations With US Hi ..

Chinese Defense Minister Says Relations With US Hit New Low

29 minutes ago
 NI conducts training on food fortification

NI conducts training on food fortification

29 minutes ago
 Shehla Raza inaugurates Safe House in Nawabshah

Shehla Raza inaugurates Safe House in Nawabshah

29 minutes ago
 KP Governor inquired health of Hayatabad blast's v ..

KP Governor inquired health of Hayatabad blast's victims

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan