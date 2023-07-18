DEC approves NOC for 8 petrol pumps

Divisional Environmental Committee (DEC) on Tuesday approved No Objection Certificate of eight cases of petrol pumps and three poultry-sheds while cases of warehouse and apartment were postponed till next meeting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Divisional Environmental Committee (DEC) on Tuesday approved No Objection Certificate of eight cases of petrol pumps and three poultry-sheds while cases of warehouse and apartment were postponed till next meeting.

Environment Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti at conference room.

Assistant Director Environment Naveed Ahmad, ACG Hafiz Abdul Mannan and expert of Sargodha University Professor Ghulam Sarwar participated in the meeting.

Eight approved cases of petrol pumps included 6 cases of Mianwali and one case each of Sargodha and Khushab district.

The Commissioner directed AD Environment that no case of petrol pumps and poultry-sheds should be pending and in any case NOC should be issued to the received case within one month.