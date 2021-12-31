DEC approves of three housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The District Environment Committee (DEC) here on Friday approved the issuance of NOC of three housing schemes.

A meeting of the DEC was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo in which Assistant Director environment Rehmatullah Khan Niazi, Civil Defense Officer Zafar Ali Bhatti and other concerned members were present.

The approved housing schemes include- Royal Nawab City Sillanwali, Al Fajr Housing Scheme Sargodha and Al Janat City Sahiwal.