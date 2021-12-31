UrduPoint.com

DEC Approves Of Three Housing Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 02:49 PM

DEC approves of three housing schemes

The District Environment Committee (DEC) here on Friday approved the issuance of NOC of three housing schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The District Environment Committee (DEC) here on Friday approved the issuance of NOC of three housing schemes.

A meeting of the DEC was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo in which Assistant Director environment Rehmatullah Khan Niazi, Civil Defense Officer Zafar Ali Bhatti and other concerned members were present.

The approved housing schemes include- Royal Nawab City Sillanwali, Al Fajr Housing Scheme Sargodha and Al Janat City Sahiwal.

Related Topics

Noc Sahiwal Sargodha Sillanwali December Housing

Recent Stories

Palestinians express concerns over Facebook conten ..

Palestinians express concerns over Facebook content 'suppression'

10 minutes ago
 Johnson Says UK in Better Position Than Last Year ..

Johnson Says UK in Better Position Than Last Year as COVID-19 Infections Soar

3 minutes ago
 Palestinians express concerns over Facebook conten ..

Palestinians express concerns over Facebook content 'suppression'

14 minutes ago
 realme is the Fastest Growing 5G Android Smartphon ..

Realme is the Fastest Growing 5G Android Smartphone Brand with a Growth Rate of ..

23 minutes ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

4 minutes ago
 Vietnam jails fifth activist for social media post ..

Vietnam jails fifth activist for social media posts

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.