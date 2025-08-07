- Home
DEC Arrange Two NADRA Mobile Registration Vans To Facilitate To Issue CNICs For Minority Community
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 02:20 AM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The District Election Commissioner Office Shaheed Benazirabad, in collaboration with NADRA, has arranged two NADRA mobile registration vans in Nawabshah to facilitate the issuance of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) for the minority community.
In this regard, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano, accompanied by NADRA Zonal Incharge Rafiq Ahmed Bular, visited the mobile registration vans and gathered feedback from members of the minority community regarding the CNIC issuance process.
On the occasion, District Election Commissioner said that under special directives from the Election Commission of Pakistan, a schedule has been set from August 1 to August 11 in Shaheed Benazirabad district to issue CNICs to minority citizens in collaboration with NADRA.
He said that under this plan, two mobile NADRA registration vans are deployed daily in different areas for the issuance of CNICs.
