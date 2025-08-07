Open Menu

DEC Arrange Two NADRA Mobile Registration Vans To Facilitate To Issue CNICs For Minority Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 02:20 AM

DEC arrange two NADRA mobile registration vans to facilitate to issue CNICs for minority community

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The District Election Commissioner Office Shaheed Benazirabad, in collaboration with NADRA, has arranged two NADRA mobile registration vans in Nawabshah to facilitate the issuance of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) for the minority community.

In this regard, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano, accompanied by NADRA Zonal Incharge Rafiq Ahmed Bular, visited the mobile registration vans and gathered feedback from members of the minority community regarding the CNIC issuance process.

On the occasion, District Election Commissioner said that under special directives from the Election Commission of Pakistan, a schedule has been set from August 1 to August 11 in Shaheed Benazirabad district to issue CNICs to minority citizens in collaboration with NADRA.

He said that under this plan, two mobile NADRA registration vans are deployed daily in different areas for the issuance of CNICs.

APP/rzq-nsm

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

10 hours ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

10 hours ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

10 hours ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

10 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

10 hours ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

10 hours ago
 Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

10 hours ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

10 hours ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan