UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEC Asks Kashmiri Migrants To Register Votes Till December 15

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:07 PM

DEC asks Kashmiri migrants to register votes till December 15

District Election Commissioner and Registration Officer Zahid Hussain Bhutto Friday asked Kashmiri migrants settled in the district to contact the DEC office for registration of their votes

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :District Election Commissioner and Registration Officer Zahid Hussain Bhutto Friday asked Kashmiri migrants settled in the district to contact the DEC office for registration of their votes.

The DEC through an announcement urged migrants from Jamu, Sanba, Kathoa, Udhampur, Riasi, Douda, Ramban, Rajori, Poonch, Kashtawar districts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jamu and Kashmir and Mangla dam affectees who were settled in the district Shaheed Benazirabad to visit the District Election Commission office till December 15 for entry of their votes under the Transitional Constitution (1974) under 13th Constitutional Amendment.

Further information might be acquired on Phone No. 02449370244, it added.

Related Topics

Election India Martyrs Shaheed Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Dam December From

Recent Stories

Annual meeting of German Pakistan Forum held

1 minute ago

SAPM for adopting narrative to raise importance of ..

4 minutes ago

Children education top priority of Govt: Bushra Ri ..

4 minutes ago

First fish cargo ship arrives at Gwadar seaport

4 minutes ago

ATC convicts another JuD leader in terror finance ..

4 minutes ago

EU Wishes to Work With Beijing on Climate Change - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.