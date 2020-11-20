DEC asks Kashmiri migrants to register votes till December 15

District Election Commissioner and Registration Officer Zahid Hussain Bhutto Friday asked Kashmiri migrants settled in the district to contact the DEC office for registration of their votes

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :District Election Commissioner and Registration Officer Zahid Hussain Bhutto Friday asked Kashmiri migrants settled in the district to contact the DEC office for registration of their votes.

The DEC through an announcement urged migrants from Jamu, Sanba, Kathoa, Udhampur, Riasi, Douda, Ramban, Rajori, Poonch, Kashtawar districts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jamu and Kashmir and Mangla dam affectees who were settled in the district Shaheed Benazirabad to visit the District Election Commission office till December 15 for entry of their votes under the Transitional Constitution (1974) under 13th Constitutional Amendment.

Further information might be acquired on Phone No. 02449370244, it added.