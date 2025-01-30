DEC chairs meeting of District Education Committee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Yusuf Majidano presided over the meeting of the District Voter education Committee at his office.

Addressing the meeting, District Election Commissioner said that under the instructions of Election Commission of Pakistan exhibitions are being held in schools regarding the preparation of election materials, which would provide knowledge to the students about the materials used during the election process. He said that every citizen of Pakistan who has reached 18 years of age, is his duty to ensure his vote registration and obtaining his national identity card in order to exercise his right to vote during the elections. He said that people can develop their areas only when more people are enrolled in the area and they are aware of the importance of voting.

DEC added that voter registration and exercise should be done for all sections including women, men, persons with disabilities, minorities and transgenders, which is very necessary.

District Election Commissioner said that on the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan, awareness seminars are being organized in educational institutions to highlight the importance of vote and to provide awareness about the importance of vote registration. He urged the members of the Education Committee to provide awareness to people about the importance of voting and its registration in their areas through the Election Commission of Pakistan. Members of the Voter Education Committee ensured the Election Commissioner of their cooperation in this regard.

APP/rzq/mwq