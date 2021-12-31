UrduPoint.com

DEC Chairs Meeting Of District Voters' Education Committee

December 31, 2021

DEC chairs meeting of District voters' education committee

District Election Commissioner Niaz Ahmed on Friday presided over a meeting of District voters' education committee which was attended by committee members and all taluka coordinators for Fafen

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :District Election Commissioner Niaz Ahmed on Friday presided over a meeting of District voters' education committee which was attended by committee members and all taluka coordinators for Fafen.

According to a handout issued by District Information office, DEC and Chairman District voters education committee said that in order to make voter lists error free in next elections, voters verification process carried out by Election Commission of Pakistan have been completed and 70% work of amendments in voter lists was completed which will be displayed soon at display centers.

DEC appealed to committee members to cooperate with the election commission to create awareness among voters about the significance of vote.

More Stories From Pakistan

