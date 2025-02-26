Open Menu

DEC Chairs Meeting Regarding Voter Registration

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM

DEC chairs meeting regarding voter registration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A meeting regarding the voter registration of the transgender community was held at the office of District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano presided over the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano emphasized that transgender individuals are an integral part of society, and the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure their rights.

He stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan is committed to registering transgender individuals as voters and has introduced legal reforms to facilitate their inclusion in the electoral process.

The District Election Commissioner urged committee members, especially transgender community leaders, to ensure that transgender individuals in their respective areas obtain their national identity cards from NADRA as soon as possible so that their voter registration could be completed.

During the meeting, committee members shared their suggestions regarding the issuance of national identity cards and the voter registration process for the transgender community.

The meeting was attended by Regional NADRA Incharge Rafiq Ahmed Bullar, Director STEVTA Lal Bux Chandio, other committee members, and successful representatives elected on reserved seats for transgender persons in local government elections, including Kashif, Aamir, and others.

