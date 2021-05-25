DEC committee approves NOC for 45 petrol pumps

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Divisional Environmental Committee Tuesday approved NoC for 45 petrol pumps, besides deciding to re-survey 10 cases submitted by poultry farms.

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha, Dr Farah Masood.

As many as 45 cases approved by the Divisional Environment Committee for petrol pumps included 9 in Sargodha, 10 in Mianwali, 7 in Khushab and 10 in Bhakkar district, while 10 cases presented by poultry farms in the meeting included 7 from Sargodha district and 3 from Mianwali .

The Commissioner directed the AD Environment to ensure plantation of at least 10 trees at the approved NoC sites to reduce air pollution and improve environment.

Dr Farah directed to send the cases of unlicensed poultry units to Punjab Environmental Tribunal. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, ACG Qudsia Naz, AD Environment Ali Imran and expert of environment Professor Dr Ghulam Sarwar.