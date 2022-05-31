DEC congratulates administration for conducting fair LG polls

Kohlu District Election Commissioner (DEC) Attaullah Brohi congratulated to all political parties, tribal elders, district administration, police, levies, FC and journalist community for conducting of free, fair and transparent local body (LB) elections in a peaceful environment in Kohlu district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Kohlu District Election Commissioner (DEC) Attaullah Brohi congratulated to all political parties, tribal elders, district administration, police, levies, FC and journalist community for conducting of free, fair and transparent local body (LB) elections in a peaceful environment in Kohlu district.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that the people and political parties have participated in the elections in a democratic manner and have successfully assisted in the polling process.

The District Election Commissioner said that in this difficult phase of elections, the people have been provided a peaceful democratic environment where they have exercised their right to vote freely and made their favorite candidates successful.

He also congratulated the elders of the area and said that they have played their full role in maintaining democratic continuity by participating in the election process in a peaceful manner.