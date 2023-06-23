DEC directs Assistant Registration Officers to remain present at form submission centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The District Election Commissioner (DEC) Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano has directed all the Assistant Registration Officers (AROs) to remain present at the Form Submission Centers to facilitate the citizens registering and transferring their votes.

At a meeting at his office here on Friday he said the citizens could even modify their voter registration details at those centers which would function till July 13, which was the last date of the voter registration before the general election.

The DEC said the voters could send their NIC number through SMS at 8300 number to check the current status of their voter's registration.

The people who wanted to register their vote for the first time or who wanted to transfer votes or modify the information would be given form 21 at the centers to fill and submit, he added.

According to Majeedano, some 21 centres had been set up in Hyderabad.