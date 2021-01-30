District Election Commissioner (DEC) Peshawar Abdul Qadir Saturday said that the election commission was taking measure for holding fair and transparent elections and also directed all the concerned staff to take concrete steps for registration of women vote in district Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC) Peshawar Abdul Qadir Saturday said that the election commission was taking measure for holding fair and transparent elections and also directed all the concerned staff to take concrete steps for registration of women vote in district Peshawar.

He expressed these views in a meeting of District Voters education Committee organized in collaboration with URDO. Focal Person of District Voters Education Committee Shahid Wasim, Project Manager URDO Rashid Khan, Assistant Director NADRA Shiraz Ahmed, Election Officer Asgher, women and civil society representatives were also present on this occasion.

Abdul Qadir said that special measures were taking to ensure women's participation in the electoral process.

He said that in collaboration with NADRA and Civil Society, women are being registered as voters in order to increase the registration of women voters in the forthcoming local body elections.

The importance of the participation of all members of society, especially women, eunuchs and people with disabilities in the political and electoral process cannot be denied said Abdul Qadir.

At the end, Shahid Wasim, Focal Person District Voters Education Committee, thanked the guests and pledged to work with NADRA and civil society to ensure the participation of women in the electoral process.