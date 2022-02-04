DEC for barring Maulana Fazl from holding public gathering

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) ::District Election Commissioner (DEC) Friday directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Police Officer (DPO) Dera to bar JUIF chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman from holding public gathering on February 7 in the district.

In a letter to the DC and DPO, the DEC said that election commission had already issued election schedule and as per the code of conduct of Local Government Elections, nobody could hold public rally or gathering within the premises of election constituency.

It said that as per the report, JUIF Chief was scheduled to lead a public rally from Islamabad to district DI Khan on February 5 where he would address a public gathering in Baysakhi ground on February 7, adding that JUIF and PTI were already active in election campaigns for the election of City Mayor therefore Maulana should be restricted from holding any other rally.