DEC for encouraging women for casting votes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) District Election Commissioner (DEC) Abdul Rauf Khan has said the youth should support the efforts of the election commission to encourage women to take part in the electoral process for a bright future for the country.

In this regard, he encouraged the young girls to not only get engaged in the voting process themselves but also involve their mothers, sisters and other women from their communities in the electoral process as it plays a key role in shaping the future of a democratic country.

He expressed these views during a voter awareness session conducted here at Government Girls Higher Secondary school Paroa, where the students were briefed on the voting process.

The awareness session was also attended by ADO establishment Secondary, ADO establishment Primary, District education Officer (Female), School Principal, teachers and a number of female students.

Highlighting the importance of the vote, he said it was the right of all citizens of Pakistan aged over 18 to cast their votes.

He said there was a significant number of registered young voters in the country, adding, they should actively participate in ensuring transparent polling.

APP/akt