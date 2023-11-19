Open Menu

DEC For Encouraging Women For Casting Votes

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2023 | 12:50 PM

DEC for encouraging women for casting votes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) District Election Commissioner (DEC) Abdul Rauf Khan has said the youth should support the efforts of the election commission to encourage women to take part in the electoral process for a bright future for the country.

In this regard, he encouraged the young girls to not only get engaged in the voting process themselves but also involve their mothers, sisters and other women from their communities in the electoral process as it plays a key role in shaping the future of a democratic country.

He expressed these views during a voter awareness session conducted here at Government Girls Higher Secondary school Paroa, where the students were briefed on the voting process.

The awareness session was also attended by ADO establishment Secondary, ADO establishment Primary, District education Officer (Female), School Principal, teachers and a number of female students.

Highlighting the importance of the vote, he said it was the right of all citizens of Pakistan aged over 18 to cast their votes.

He said there was a significant number of registered young voters in the country, adding, they should actively participate in ensuring transparent polling.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Young December Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

4 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

20 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

20 hours ago
FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

21 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

22 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

23 hours ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

23 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

24 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan