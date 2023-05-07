DEC Jamshoro dies of cardiac arrest during election duty

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :District Election Commissioner Jamshoro Saeed Ahmed Soomro died of cardiac arrest during local bodies by-elections at Kotri on Sunday.

Soomro was on election duty at Kotri where he was feeling unwell and taken to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Qasimabad but he could not survive.

The dead body of the District Election Commissioner was shifted to his residence in the Tando Wali Muhammad area of Hyderabad.