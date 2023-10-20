DEC Matiari urges to remove obstacles in issuance CNIC to disabled, transgenders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) District Election Commissioner (DEC) Matiari Masood Ahmed Qureshi has urged the NADRA officials to immediately remove obstacles in the issuance of national identity cards for disabled individuals and transgenders (Khawaja Sara) community members so that they could exercise their voting rights. He instructed the Social Welfare Department to provide a list of registered NGOs, disabled persons and transgenders community members in the district. Furthermore, the District Election Commissioner has directed to initiate NADRA mobile service in rural areas to facilitate the expedited issuance of national identity cards for women. He noted that citizens have been facing difficulties due to the rush at NADRA centers and complaints of delays in the issuance of identity cards for women have been received, which need to be resolved promptly.

According to information released on Friday, during a meeting of the district voter education committee at the Matiari district election commissioner's office, Masood Ahmed Qureshi emphasized door to door awareness campaign about importance of voting for women, farmers, laborers and young people, he also insisted for organizing awareness seminars by NGOs working in the district.

The meeting was attended by District Education Officer Ameer Bukhsh Sahto, Additional Director of Social Welfare Zubaida Thaheem, Assistant Director NADRA Mirza Asif Baig and others. The District Election Commissioner instructed the committee members to guide the public in the registration of new voters and obtaining identity cards for the upcoming elections.

He informed that for the convenience of the public, the Election Commission had extended the voter registration date until October 25 for the upcoming general elections and every individual can verify their vote by sending an SMS to 8300. In case of incorrect information, immediate corrections can be made by contacting the district election office, he concluded.