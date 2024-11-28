Open Menu

DEC Nawabshah Chairs Meeting Regarding Voters Day Celebration

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) District Election Commissioner (DEC) Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Yousuf Majidano while addressing a meeting of District Election Commissioner said that the Election Commission of Pakistan would celebrate National Voters Day on December 7, with the aim of making voters aware of the importance and use of their vote.

He further said that an awareness seminar will be organized on the occasion of National Voters Day by the District Election Commissioner Office Shaheed Benazirabad, while a one day art exhibition will be organized on the electoral process at the college and school levels in which shields will be given to the students who have secured prominent positions.

In the meeting, the District Election Commissioner was given proposals and suggestions and was assured of cooperation by the members of the District Voter education Committee regarding the celebration of National Voters Day in a grand manner.

The Members was attended by Deputy Director Social Welfare Manzoor Ahmed Mallah, Deputy Director Population Javed Ahmed Mallah, Information Officer Ijaz Ali Teono, Assistant Director Social Welfare Asif Khattak, Taluka Education Officer Shabana Naz, Master Trainer Farhana Naz, Assistant Director Darul Maan Farhana Iram, Nusrat Shah, Incharge Women Complaint Cell Zebun Nisa, Supervisor NADRA Abdul Fattah Dahri and Masroor Memon.

