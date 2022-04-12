UrduPoint.com

DEC Organises Voter's Education Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 07:58 PM

DEC organises Voter's education Programme

District Election Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad, Pervaiz Ahmed Kalwar organized a voters' education programme here at Government Municipal Higher Secondary School on Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad, Pervaiz Ahmed Kalwar organized a voters' education programme here at Government Municipal Higher Secondary school on Tuesday.

Principal of School, Deen Muhammad Pathan, Teachers and students attended the programme.

Addressing the programme DEC urged youth aged 18 years and above to get their computerized national identity card from NADRA and get their vote register for next general elections.

He also emphasized upon youth to become a part of social campaigns of voter education and also create awareness among their families and neighbors.

DEC also urged them to help people regarding issuance of new CNIC or renewal from NADRA offices.

He urged citizens to ensure maximum use of vote for strengthening democracy and elect suitable representatives for assemblies.

