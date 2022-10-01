UrduPoint.com

DEC Organizes Vote Registration Awareness Seminar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2022 | 12:10 PM

DEC organizes vote registration awareness Seminar

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :District Election Commission Shaheed Benazirabad organized an awareness seminar with regard to 'Registration of Vote' at Government Ayesha Girls College Nawabshah.

Addressing the seminar, College Principal Shahina Channar, representative of District Election Commission Masroor Memon, members District Voter education Committee Farhana Naz Siddiqui, Khalida Umer Arain, Humaira Mir, Shahnaz Lakho, Shabana Naz, Irfan Ali and others said that citizens shall help their children in registration of their vote when they attain the age of 18 years and receive Computerized National Identity Card.

Speakers said that in this way voters would exercise their right of franchise and would elect their representative for development of the society.

Speakers said that every person of the society has to play a joint role so that more and more registration of votes is ensured.

They appealed to the general public, especially the girl students, to contact the District Election Office for registration of their votes.

On the occasion the representative Election Commission gave detailed awareness about the importance of registration of vote.

The awareness seminar was largely attended by college teachers and students.

More Stories From Pakistan

