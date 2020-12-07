UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DEC Presides Meeting Regarding National Voters Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

DEC presides meeting regarding National voters day

NAUSHEROFERROZE, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :District Election Commissioner Azhar Hussain Taanvri on Monday presided over a meeting regarding national voters day.

He said that every year national voters day to mark on December but this year, due to coronavirus voters day was being celebrated on limited level.

He said that number of registered voters is 8,54,715 including 4,70574 male and 3,84, 141 female voters.

DEC said number of female voters is less than 10% male voters. He appealed to members of the district voters education committee to ensure registration of female voters in their relevant Constituencies.

He asked youth to get a Computerized National identity card (CNIC) after attaining the age of 18 years and ensure registration of their vote on permanent and present address.

Assistant Director NADRA zone Abdi Hussain Taanvri, DEO Education secondary Noor Ahmed Solangi, Deputy Director Social welfare Muhammad Saleem Khanzada,members district voters education committee, Shahar Bano, Ghulam Murtaza Arain and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Election Education Vote Male December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

20 minutes ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

43 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

46 minutes ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.