DEC Takes Notice Of Patwaris Transfers Amid By-elections

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 06:39 PM

District Election Commissioner (DEC) Abdul Rauf Khan Marwat has taken notice of the transfers of Patwaris amid by-elections on local bodies seats

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC) Abdul Rauf Khan Marwat has taken notice of the transfers of Patwaris amid by-elections on local bodies seats.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, the DEC has written a letter to Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmad to cancel the transfer orders of the Patwaris.

The DEC apprised the assistant commissioner that there was a ban on all types of transfers/postings of government officers/officials in the district where by-elections were going to be held.

He said that no government officer could be appointed or transferred until the official results of the elections are announced.

Earlier, the transfer orders of 10 Patwaris were issued by the assistant commissioner's office.

