DEC To Organize Seminars On Importance Of Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 08:00 PM

DEC to organize seminars on importance of vote

District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Pervez Ahmed Kalwar said that more seminars would be organized at different educational institutions to create awareness about the importance of vote

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Pervez Ahmed Kalwar said that more seminars would be organized at different educational institutions to create awareness about the importance of vote.

Addressing a seminar at Government Boys College, Tehsil Daur, he said, "The objective of the seminars is to raise awareness and provide information to students so that they could play their role as responsible and active citizens during upcoming election." The DEC said that citizens who had attained the age of 18 years should ensure the registration of their vote.

He said that for registration of vote, a center was set up at District Election Office. He urged the students to provide awareness about importance and registration of vote in their areas to ensure registration of more and more votes.

The seminar was also addressed by college Principal Ahsan Ali Rind, Assistant Professor Ahmed Ali Mahar and others about the importance and registration of vote. The seminar was also attended by Masroor Memon from Election Commissioner office, and college teachers and students in large number.

