DEC urges citizens to actively take part in voters' verification process

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC), Rawalpindi Shaheen Ghazal has urged the citizens to cooperate with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and actively take part in the ongoing voters' registration and verification process.

She informed that the DEC had set up a Cell for the voters registration complaints.

She said the citizens can lodge complaints if any about the voters' registration on the numbers of the complaint cell including 051-9290177, 051-9290174 and 0333-7734243.

Shaheen Ghazal informed that the door-to-door voters' verification campaign was in full swing in the district. Exactly 3,454,461 were total registered voters in Rawalpindi district while all persons who were eligible would be registered under the campaign before 2023 general elections, she added.

She said, the ECP like other parts of the country had started door-to-door voters' verification and authentication campaign across the district.

Shaheen Ghazal informed that the first phase of the verification campaign would continue till 6th of next month while the second phase of electoral rolls' verification would commence from Jan 26, next year.

She said that the citizens should include their votes, if it is not on the list, or if they want to get their votes transferred.

The verified lists would help in the accomplishment of national duty transparently.

The teams would hand over form-13 to a voter if the vote is not registered or its transfer is sought, she said adding that the citizen will have to return the form to the teams after filling it while the government employees will use form-14.

The authorities concerned were assigned the task to oversee all stages of the revision of electoral rolls in their respective areas.

The preliminary draft of the electoral rolls would be displayed in designated display centers for public review.

The public can also register their complaints for corrections in the list, transfer of their votes to a permanent or temporary address written in their Computerized National Identity Cards.

The citizens can also add their Names to the list and remove the names of the deceased voters.

The ECP has asked the voters to check their registration status on voters' lists by sending SMS with their Computerized National Identity Card number to its service 8300.

According to the election commission officials, 52 assistant registration officers, 585 supervisors and 1,882 verification officers had been appointed for the door-to-door verification.

They said the total population of Rawalpindi stands at 5.4 million with over 3.4 million registered voters.

