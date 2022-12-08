UrduPoint.com

DEC Urges Masses To Get Their Votes Registered For Strengthening Democracy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 09:32 PM

District Election Commissioner (DEC) Hayat Ullah Khan Marwat has urged the masses to get their votes registered in the voter lists in order to strengthen the country through democratic process

He stated this while addressing a seminar held here at the Institute of education and Research, Quaid-e-Azam City Campus of Gomal University in connection with National Voter's Day.

The Seminar was attended by male and female teachers and students.

The District election commissioner explained the background of the Voter's Day celebration and said all computerized national identity card (CNIC) holders could apply for registration of their votes either at their permanent or temporary addresses.

Hayat Ullah Khan Marwat said the maximum registration of votes would help stabilizie the country and strengthen democracy.

Moreover, he stressed the need of awareness among the people about importance of casting votes so that the turnout ratio should be increased.

IER In-charge Professor Dr. Allah Noor, while thanking the Election Commission for organizing the awareness seminar, said that giving awareness was in accordance with the teachings of islam, the purpose of which is to make people aware of their rights and duties.

The awareness among the youth was the need of the hour and they should also play their role for the purpose.

Education Expert Shazia said that the trend of constructive discussion must be promoted so that the people discuss the manifestos of the political parties and the qualities of leaderships.

