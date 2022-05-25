UrduPoint.com

DEC Urges People To Ensure Registration Of Vote

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 07:17 PM

DEC urges people to ensure registration of vote

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner Bannu on Wednesday urged people above 18-years of age to get their votes registered by visiting display centres set up by the election commission in their respective areas.

He said that people can check their Names in the votes' list at the display centres till June 21, while correction forms would also be available there for facilitation of masses.

He said that around 100 display centres had been established in every village council of district Bannu, where unregistered voters could fill and submit form-15 to incharge of the centre for registration of their votes.

The DEC further said that form-16 could be submitted for objection on any vote, while form-17 for correction of record, adding that these forms would be available free of charge at the display centres.

He further said that the registered voters can verify their details through mobile phone by sending CNIC number to 8300.

