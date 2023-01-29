DEC urges people to ensure their vote enrolment

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Kalwar in an announcement said that under Section 39 of the Election Commission of Pakistan Act 2017 that after releasing the election schedule, the process of Voter registration, transfer and correction is terminated till the election process.

The announcement further said that citizens shall get completed the details of registration to vote, its transfer and correction.

The DEC appealed to the general public to send CNIC No through SMS at 8300 to find details of their vote and fill Form No. 21 for registration and transfer of vote and submit the same to Election Commission Office Shaheed Benazirabad.