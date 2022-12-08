DEC urges people to ensure they are registered as voters

The District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano has advised the people to ensure that their vote is enlisted in the electoral rolls and to use the right of vote for choosing their representatives on the day of the election

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano has advised the people to ensure that their vote is enlisted in the electoral rolls and to use the right of vote for choosing their representatives on the day of the election.

Speaking at a seminar organized at Government Noor Muhammad High school here on Wednesday, the DEC said the people should consider that their vote was entrusted with them as a national obligation.

"The people can play their part in the progress and prosperity of the country by exercising their right to vote," he underlined.

He explained the process of the registration and transfer of votes from one polling station to another.

He said the staff of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was always available to guide the people about the process in question.

Majeedano said the people could register their vote on either their permanent or temporary addresses.