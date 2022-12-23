UrduPoint.com

DEC Urges Students, Teachers To Exercise Right To Vote

December 23, 2022

DEC urges students, teachers to exercise right to vote

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC) Abdul Rauf Khan Marwat on Friday urged the students and teachers to use their right to vote and decide their own future.

He stated this while addressing students in an awareness seminar held here at Government College of Technology, Dera Ismail Khan.

He stressed "The students must cast their votes as it would lead the country towards peace, development and prosperity and not using this right was tantamount to darkening the future of the country." He said the students and youth were considered as the future of any nation and Pakistan fate is also directly linked with the proper use of right to vote by them.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started a series of awareness programs in educational institutions to create awareness among the youth about the importance of voting and various aspects of the electoral process.

He said the ballot paper was not just a piece of paper but the future of the entire nation was linked with it.

He said, "Students and teachers were considered to be the educated class of the society so they are requested to convey the message of ECP to others so that all the eligible citizens must get their votes registered."Moreover, the eligible people must cast their vote in upcoming elections for choosing the suitable leadership of their choice from their respective Constituencies.

More Stories From Pakistan

