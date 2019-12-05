UrduPoint.com
DEC Urges Youth To Get Registered As Voter

Thu 05th December 2019

DEC urges youth to get registered as voter

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Vote of every eligible citizen is an important national obligation and an opportunity to influence political decisions affecting every day lives of populace, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Fyaz Hussain Rahojo.

Addressing the awareness seminar held in connection with National Voters Day here on Thursday he said that voting allows to choose leaders who are committed to the constitutional values of dignity, justice and equity that may contribute towards the achievement of societal and personal goals.

District Election Commissioner, Khalid Ahmed Mirza, addressing the seminar urged youth who are 18 years of age or older to get their CNIC and register their vote.

Vote could be registered in the area according to permanent or temporary addresses mentioned in CNIC, he stated.

He further informed that display centers would be set up next month so as citizens could confirm if their vote was registered in electoral roles or not.

Later, a rally was took out from Government Madarsa High school to local press club.DC Captain Bilal Shahid Raho, ADC Fyaz Hussain Rahojo, DEC Khalid Ahmed Mirza, Headmaster Muhammad Ramzan Mari, teachers, students and a large number of citizens participated in the rally.

