DEC visits voter display centers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Pervez Ahmed Kalwar visited different Display Centers ofNawabshah and inspected the progress on voters lists.

He said that Display Centers were set up throughout the district by Election Commission of Pakistan for reviewing electoral roll lists for general elections. He said that these display centers would facilitate the general public for entry of their votes at permanent or temporary addresses as mentioned on their National Identity Cards.

District Election Commissioner appealed to the public to draw full-fledged benefit from the campaign and get their name entered in election roll list Form-15, for any objection fill Form-16, and Form-17 for any correction in name or address. He said that 60 Display Centers were set up in district Shaheed Benazirabad; those would work till June 19, 2022. He said that citizens can contact Area Registration Officer or office of District Election Commissioner for entry or deletion of votes or in case of any other issue.