Decade-long 'dark Era' To End In KP With Assembly Dissolution: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz KP Spokesman Ikhtiar Wali Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Decade-long 'dark era' to end in KP with assembly dissolution: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz KP spokesman Ikhtiar Wali Khan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz KP spokesman Ikhtiar Wali Khan Tuesday said a decade-long "dark era" would end in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the dissolution of the Provincial Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz KP spokesman Ikhtiar Wali Khan Tuesday said a decade-long "dark era" would end in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the dissolution of the Provincial Assembly.

Ikhtiar Wali, who is also member of KP Assembly, congratulated the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that " the 10 years long era of negativity and poor governance has ended with the signing of the summary of dissolution of the KP Assembly by the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan today" and a new era of hope would start in the province tomorrow.

The PML-N leader, in a statement, termed the dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies an irrational decision and blunder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The KP people take revenge on the PTI for its poor performance at the hustings, he added.

