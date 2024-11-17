Decade-long feud ends in peace in Shekhan Banda, Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) A nearly 10-year-old enmity in the Shekhan Banda area of Tehsil Lachi has come to an end, due to tireless efforts of community leaders Shahzad Anwar of Samari, Arshad Khatak, Khalid Amir, and Sanjab.

The reconciliation ceremony, held on Sunday, brought together Amanullah Khan and Habib Mama of Mohsin Khel, who had been at odds for almost a decade.

The ceremony was a symbol of the community's commitment to peace and harmony. Both parties embraced each other and placed their hands on the Quran, vowing to put the past behind them and work towards a brighter future.