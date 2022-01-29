UrduPoint.com

Decades-long Deep Pak-China Relationship Grows Stronger: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2022 | 01:12 PM

Decades-long deep Pak-China relationship grows stronger: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while expressing his eagerness to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 during his upcoming visit to China, said that the time-tested ties between the two countries had grown strongly over a period of time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while expressing his eagerness to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 during his upcoming visit to China, said that the time-tested ties between the two countries had grown strongly over a period of time.

During an interaction with the Chinese media, the prime minister said both countries had bonds of friendship spanning over a period of 70 years, further cemented with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said "There is a feeling in Pakistan that China always stood with us in times of need and supported us during difficult times. Similarly, Pakistan also always stood with China." The prime minister also referred to the construction of the Karakorum highway as a vital milestone in the chapter of Pakistan-China friendship. A number of Chinese died during its construction, he added.

To a query, he said that the most impressive thing about China as acknowledged by the entire world was its success in taking 700 million people out of poverty during the last thirty or forty years, adding such huge achievement had never happened before in the human history.

He said it was such a feast that had impressed the world. "It is this fact which also impressed me as it coincides with my objective of steering my people out of poverty,' he added.

The prime minister responding to another question maintained that they would like to emulate the steps taken by China to alleviate poverty. "We want to emulate the Chinese model of inclusive growth. The Chinese economy growth witnessed the prosperity of all Chinese people," he maintained.

The prime minister said such inclusive growth excluded the bridge between the rich and the poor. China had been a model for all those countries that wanted an inclusive growth, he added.

Such a growth, he said, also contributed to wealth creation. China remained focused on the economy and when it attained growth, its fruits trickled down to all strata of society.

\more

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Poor China Visit Died CPEC Beijing Olympics Media All Million

Recent Stories

Australian Gov't to Allocate $35 Mln to Protect Ko ..

Australian Gov't to Allocate $35 Mln to Protect Koalas, Restore Their Habitats

9 minutes ago
 'Good news': Disgruntled Burkina workers welcome c ..

'Good news': Disgruntled Burkina workers welcome coup

9 minutes ago
 School teacher shot at injured by unknown motorcyc ..

School teacher shot at injured by unknown motorcyclists; dies in LGH

9 minutes ago
 Canada has five Covid cases in Winter Olympics tea ..

Canada has five Covid cases in Winter Olympics team

10 minutes ago
 China Media Group releases multilingual song for B ..

China Media Group releases multilingual song for Beijing Winter Olympic

10 minutes ago
 US Economy Loses $240 Bln in 2021 Due To Microchip ..

US Economy Loses $240 Bln in 2021 Due To Microchip Shortage - Reports

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>