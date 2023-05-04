UrduPoint.com

Decades Old Pak-China Ties Grow Stronger With Every Passing Day: CS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 11:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary has said the decades-old mutual relationships between Pakistan and China are growing stronger and stronger with every passing day.

"The friendship between Pakistan and China is higher than the Himalayas, sweeter than honey and deeper than the sea. These are not just words, in fact they are the feelings and emotions of every Pakistani," he said while addressing the 72nd anniversary of Pak-China Diplomatic Relations as the Chief Guest at the China Window Centre here.

The main reason for the strong bond between the two countries was that the mutual relationships are based on seven decades which brought the people of the two countries closer to each other, he observed.

The CS said that the brotherly neighbouring country China has supported Pakistan in every difficult time and Pakistan has never been left behind, adding that today, although Pakistan is facing a difficult economic situation, but the economic plan that China has started as CPEC will definitely start a new era of economic development in the country.

He said this plan would help stabilize the national economy besides making Pakistan an economic hub in the world.

Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry further said that the government was making every possible effort to speed up the work on CPEC, adding that foreign and local investors are taking a keen interest in Rashakai economic zone.

He said that the investors are setting up factories in Rashakai economic zone which will lead to an increase in exports and economic activities in the province along with providing employment to people.

Aslam said it has been 72 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. In all this time, the friendship between the governments and especially the people of the two countries has been a source of pride.

He appreciated the organisers of the China Window for arranging the event and said that it would send a strong message on behalf of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Chinese brothers and sisters about their love and affection.

He said that he is happy that the China Window has provided a wonderful opportunity to bring the people of the two countries closer together and share joint happiness.

The CS on behalf of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government congratulated the people of China on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of friendship and expressed hope that the people of Pakistan and China will continue to share each other's happiness in the future.

Earlier, Chief Secretary visited various galleries of the Chinese Cultural Center at China Window, signed the friendship wall and recorded his comments in the guest book. He also cut the birthday cake of the Pakistan-China friendship.

