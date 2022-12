KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :A decapitated body of a man was found by rescuers near Shabir stadium here on Tuesday.

Police said the body appeared to be of a middle-aged person with no sign of bruising or wounds found, adding that the identity of the body was yet to be ascertained.

Further investigations are underway.

