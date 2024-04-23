Decayed body recovered from house

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Decayed body of a young man was recovered from a house in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that some residents of Madina Teaching Hospital Area called in the control room and informed that they felt bad and putrefied smell from a house.

On this complaint, the rescue team reached at the spot and recovered decomposed body of a young man which was later on handed over to the area police.

The police dispatched it to mortuary and started investigation for identification of ill-fated man, he added.