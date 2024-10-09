Deceased Chinese Engineers Not Part Of IPP Talks; Clarifies Finance Ministry
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Ministry of Finance and Revenue here on Wednesday clarified that the two deceased Chinese engineers, killed in an explosion in Karachi, were not involved in Independent Power Producers (IPP) talks.
“Hence, any impression created to this effect by media reports is misleading and has no basis,” Finance Division said in a statement while responding to some media reports.
The statement said, the government has been negotiating with IPPs, including the power plant for which both the Chinese engineers worked. “However, the deceased engineers were not involved in the IPP talks.”
