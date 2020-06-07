Deceased expats families given Rs 567 million after recovering from foreign employers: OPF

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has so far distributed over Rs567 million among 582 families of deceased expats after recovering from their foreign employers.

The OPF collected this amount from the overseas employers of dead expats during the last two years, an official source told APP on Sunday.

He said the OPF had made a lot of efforts to recover this amount through constant follow up of cases with help of Pakistani missions abroad.

The official said the organization had also distributed Rs165.3 million among 424 families of the Pakistani expatriates during the last two years in terms of death and disability grant.

"This compensation is a lifeline to those families who suddenly find themselves in need after the demise/disability of bread-winners of their families," he remarked.

He said the OPF gave Rs400,000 as a death grant to a family in case of his loved one's demise abroad. The disability grant for an expat was Rs300,000, he added.

To a query, he said the foundation had defined a criterion for those expats who could get the grant. Death and disability grants were given in transparent manner, the official added.

