Deceased Family Members Staged Protest Demonstration At BBH

Deceased family members staged protest demonstration at BBH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :A clash broke out between the hospital management and family members of a deceased here at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on Sunday.

The family members of the deceased - Malik Khudadad - staged a protest demonstration against the hospital management alleging negligence on the doctors part.

Soon after the incident, heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene to control the situation.

Talking to media, Superintendent of Police Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal said no one would be allowed to take the law in his hands.

He hailed the doctors and paramedics in the hospital to look after the corona-infected patients and said we would never forget the services rendered by them.

He made it clear that the safety of the doctors, paramedics and other hospital's staff was the top most priority and strict action would be taken against the perpetrators.

Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

