Deceased Sanitary Workers' Children Get Rs1mn Cheque Each
Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 08:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communications Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth, visited Bhalwal on Saturday and met with the families of sanitary workers, who had lost their lives.
He expressed sympathies for the precious human lives lost. On behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the minister handed over cheques for Rs1 million each to the children of all three deceased workers.
Two days ago, the Chief Minister had also sent a cheque for Rs3 million to the widows of the each deceased.
The provincial minister instructed to expedite the case of employing the children of the employees, in addition to pensions and other matters.
During the briefing, it was informed that the injured sanitary worker had recovered and was discharged from hospital.
The minister announced that the government would bear the medical expenses for the treatment of a five-year-old child of the injured sanitary worker suffering from heart disease.
He directed deputy commissioners to ensure the provision and proper use of protective equipment for sanitary workers in all municipal committees. He emphasized that the families of those who had lost their lives in the line of duty would not be left alone under any circumstances.
MNA Dr. Mukhtiar Bharth, MPA Mansoor Sandhu, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, and Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan were also present.
