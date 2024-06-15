Open Menu

Deceased Sanitary Workers' Children Get Rs1mn Cheque Each

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Deceased sanitary workers' children get Rs1mn cheque each

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Communications Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth, visited Bhalwal on Saturday and met with the families of sanitary workers, who had lost their lives.

He expressed sympathies for the precious human lives lost. On behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the minister handed over cheques for Rs1 million each to the children of all three deceased workers.

Two days ago, the Chief Minister had also sent a cheque for Rs3 million to the widows of the each deceased.

The provincial minister instructed to expedite the case of employing the children of the employees, in addition to pensions and other matters.

During the briefing, it was informed that the injured sanitary worker had recovered and was discharged from hospital.

The minister announced that the government would bear the medical expenses for the treatment of a five-year-old child of the injured sanitary worker suffering from heart disease.

He directed deputy commissioners to ensure the provision and proper use of protective equipment for sanitary workers in all municipal committees. He emphasized that the families of those who had lost their lives in the line of duty would not be left alone under any circumstances.

MNA Dr. Mukhtiar Bharth, MPA Mansoor Sandhu, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, and Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan were also present.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Bhalwal All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered agains ..

Shopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defe ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal

3 hours ago
 Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black out ..

Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit

3 hours ago
 Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity Dur ..

Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon

3 hours ago
 vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European ..

Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..

4 hours ago
 Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

5 hours ago
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

8 hours ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

20 hours ago
 Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan