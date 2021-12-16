UrduPoint.com

December 16 Day To Remember Great Sacrifices Of APS Martyrs: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 01:13 PM

December 16 day to remember great sacrifices of APS martyrs: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday despite the passage of seven years, the nation could not forget the tragedy of Army Public School

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday despite the passage of seven years, the nation could not forget the tragedy of Army Public School.

In a statement, he said cowardly miscreants attacked the future of the nation, unarmed minors and martyred them.

The minister said no one could hold back their tears by remembering this day.

The martyrs of APS tragedy united the whole nation against terrorism, he said.

He said December 16 would always be a day to remember the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Army Public school (APS).

"As a nation we have come a long way to defeat terrorism, we are moving towards lasting peace and development in Pakistan," said the minister.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs souls of Army Public School in eternal peace and grant patience to their families.

