Open Menu

December 16 Marked Recalling India’s Involvement In Pakistan’s 1971 Dismemberment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM

December 16 marked recalling India’s involvement in Pakistan’s 1971 dismemberment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The 53rd anniversary of the dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971 was marked on Monday recalling it as the “dark chapter in South Asian history” that involved India’s overt and covert role.

“India’s involvement in arming, training, and instigating the Mukti Bahini insurgents remains one of the most significant factors behind the secession of East Pakistan,” a report said.

The report by Kashmir Media Service said Indian leaders openly admitted to their role in Pakistan’s dismemberment.

It mentioned a statement by India’s incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Dhaka in 2015 as,

“It is well known that under the leadership of Indira Gandhi, thousands of Indian soldiers fought alongside the Mukti Bahini. It is one of the proudest moments in Indian history.

The report also quoted the infamous assertion of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as saying that “We have drowned the Two-Nation Theory in the Bay of Bengal,” highlighting India’s intent to destabilize Pakistan.

From 1947 to the present, India’s antagonism towards Pakistan has been evident. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India, under Narendra Modi, has amplified this hostility, fostering an environment of rising Islamophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment in India, it said.

The report highlighted that India’s actions in 1971 were not isolated and its proxies continued to foment trouble in Pakistan, further emphasizing the need for regional solidarity. As history shows, India’s ambitions have always been aimed at undermining Muslim-majority nations in South Asia.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visit Dhaka 2015 Media Asia

Recent Stories

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

8 minutes ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

2 days ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

2 days ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan