December 16 marked recalling India’s involvement in Pakistan’s 1971 dismemberment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The 53rd anniversary of the dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971 was marked on Monday recalling it as the “dark chapter in South Asian history” that involved India’s overt and covert role.

“India’s involvement in arming, training, and instigating the Mukti Bahini insurgents remains one of the most significant factors behind the secession of East Pakistan,” a report said.

The report by Kashmir Media Service said Indian leaders openly admitted to their role in Pakistan’s dismemberment.

It mentioned a statement by India’s incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Dhaka in 2015 as,

“It is well known that under the leadership of Indira Gandhi, thousands of Indian soldiers fought alongside the Mukti Bahini. It is one of the proudest moments in Indian history.

”

The report also quoted the infamous assertion of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as saying that “We have drowned the Two-Nation Theory in the Bay of Bengal,” highlighting India’s intent to destabilize Pakistan.

From 1947 to the present, India’s antagonism towards Pakistan has been evident. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India, under Narendra Modi, has amplified this hostility, fostering an environment of rising Islamophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment in India, it said.

The report highlighted that India’s actions in 1971 were not isolated and its proxies continued to foment trouble in Pakistan, further emphasizing the need for regional solidarity. As history shows, India’s ambitions have always been aimed at undermining Muslim-majority nations in South Asia.