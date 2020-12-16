UrduPoint.com
December 16 Reminds Bitter Memories Of APS Tragedy, Fall Of Dhaka: Sarwar

Wed 16th December 2020

December 16 reminds bitter memories of APS tragedy, Fall of Dhaka: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday said the day of December-16 had reminded the nation some bitter memories from the past including the Army Public school (APS) tragedy and Fall of Dhaka.

In two separate messages, the minister said on December 16, 2014, terrorists had attacked the APS Peshawar and targeted the innocent students. The whole nation was still saddened over the cruelty and brutality faced by the students and teachers on the 'horrific' day even the passage of six years.

He said the nation was united and determined to purge the country of terrorist elements, adding the blood of innocent students and teachers would not go waste.

He said the December 16 was also remembered in national history as the 'broken day' as on the same day in 1971 the country succumbed to external conspiracies and lost one of its parts, in the form of 'Fall of Dhaka.

' Now, he regretted that the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was becoming part of the same conspiracies for their gains and playing in the hands of anti-state elements.

He said the nation was still feeling the pain of the Fall of Dhaka due to the dirty role of Sheikh Mujeeb-ur-Rehman.

The minister said patriotic Pakistanis would fail the designs of PDM by exhibiting greater unity among their ranks and standing shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces to fail all sinister moves against the motherland.

