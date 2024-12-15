December 16 Reminds Nation To Unite Against Terrorism: President Zardari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari said the day of December 16, 2014 reminded the nation to get united against terrorism and increase their efforts to eliminate this menace.
In a message on the tenth anniversary of the Army Public school Peshawar attack, he said on 16th December, 2014 the terrorists attacked the future of our children and nation.
On this day, he said the terrorists mercilessly killed our citizens including our children, adding the terrorists showed their animosity towards public by attacking teachers and children. Attack on the children was cruel and against humanity, he added.
The President said the tragedy of APS made it clear that agenda of the terrorists was to create chaos and anarchy in the country.
The day of December 16 left un-erasable imprints on the collective memory of the nation, he continued.
President Zardari said that our sympathies were with the heirs of the innocent children.
This day reminded of the sacrifices of the nation in the war against terrorism, he remarked.
He said the incidents like APS tragedy exposed the real face of terrorists and Khawarij and the Pakistani nation would not let the terrorists succeed in their nefarious designs.
The APS tragedy united the nation against terrorism. The history was witness that Pakistani nation did not lose courage in the face of tragedies, he stressed.
He said the political leadership of Pakistan also sacrificed in the war against terrorism, adding, "Today we pay tribute to the brave soldiers, security organizations and citizens for their sacrifices against terrorism. We will not let go in vain the sacrifices of our children, leaders and the citizens."
He reiterated the determination to root out the remains of terrorism and extremism from Pakistan.
"The international community have to make collective efforts to eradicate terrorism," The President concluded.
