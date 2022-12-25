'December 25 delightful day for Pakistanis, Christians'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hassan said on Sunday that December 25 was a day full of joy for Pakistanis and the Christians alike as this day was the birthday of Jesus and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his message on Quaid's Day and Christmas here, he congratulated the Christian community and said that Christmas provided an opportunity to promote unity, love and mutual relations by sharing happiness.

He said that all the minority communities living in Pakistan enjoyed complete freedom and equal rights. He said that for the protection of the rights of minorities in Punjab, a coordinator had also been appointed in the special Punjab OPC to solve the problems of the overseas minority community. He said that the services of the Christian community in the development of education, health and other sectors were praiseworthy.