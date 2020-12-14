December 31 last date for collecting forms of SSC part I&II

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur, on Monday announced that forms for annual examination of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II 2021 will be collected till December 31

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur, on Monday announced that forms for annual examination of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part I and II 2021 will be collected till December 31.

According to Deputy Secretary- I, BISE Sukkur, Naseer Ahmed Laghari,informed that the students would also be allowed to avail last chance for collection of the forms with Rs 100. Students can also visit the board office or contact the Controller Examinations during office time.