Decent Attitude Important For Success In Policing Affairs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Success in policing affairs can be ensured through decent attitude as polite interaction with people can help to convince them to follow rules and fulfill their responsibility to ensure safe road environment.

It was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain while addressing policemen in `Police Darbar' here at Traffic Police Headquarters. SP (Traffic) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, Zonal DSPs and other police officials and jawans were also present on the occasion.

The SSP (Traffic) stressed for decent attitude of policemen with public for success in policing affairs.

He said a policy of zero tolerance against traffic rules violators should be pursued and ITP to strictly follow its operational codes and achieve its objectives including equal application of law.

He said that ITP had got image of disciplined and corruption free force and further efforts should be made to inculcate friendly police ecology in the city besides enhancing liaison with citizens to bring improvement in traffic system.

Syed Karar Hussain directed to control lane violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

He asked for strict action against those not using helmets, seat belts and using mobile phones during the drive.

