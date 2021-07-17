Decent attitude key to successful policing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain has directed all personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police to adopt courteous attitude with citizens and road users as decent behavior was key to successful policing.

Following directions of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, a session presided over by ASP Ayesha Gul was held at traffic headquarters aimed to brief policemen about steps to ensure effective policing. The session was attended by DSPs and traffic policemen of all four zones.

ASP Ayesha Gul stressed the need to improve the performance of ITP and informed about directions of IGP Islamabad and SSP (Traffic) in this regard.

The SSP (Traffic) directed to follow operational codes of the force including equal implementation of law, polite attitude and ensure immediate help to the road users in case of any problem to them.

He said that indecent attitude with citizens could not be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be ensured against those involved in rubbish attitude. The ITP was the model police force and its functioning would be further improved as per vision of IGP Islamabad, he added.

He said discipline in any force was crucial for its success and it ensures respects for the department among the citizens. He directed the ITP personnel to ensure decent attitude while interacting with citizens as good image was key to success of any force.

Meanwhile, ASP Ayesha Gul also briefed the officials about measures to ensure friendly policing environment in the city. She said that courteous attitude with public was our first slogan and ITP would have to uphold its better image through decency in policing matters.