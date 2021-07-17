UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decent Attitude Key To Successful Policing

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Decent attitude key to successful policing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain has directed all personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police to adopt courteous attitude with citizens and road users as decent behavior was key to successful policing.

Following directions of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, a session presided over by ASP Ayesha Gul was held at traffic headquarters aimed to brief policemen about steps to ensure effective policing. The session was attended by DSPs and traffic policemen of all four zones.

ASP Ayesha Gul stressed the need to improve the performance of ITP and informed about directions of IGP Islamabad and SSP (Traffic) in this regard.

The SSP (Traffic) directed to follow operational codes of the force including equal implementation of law, polite attitude and ensure immediate help to the road users in case of any problem to them.

He said that indecent attitude with citizens could not be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be ensured against those involved in rubbish attitude. The ITP was the model police force and its functioning would be further improved as per vision of IGP Islamabad, he added.

He said discipline in any force was crucial for its success and it ensures respects for the department among the citizens. He directed the ITP personnel to ensure decent attitude while interacting with citizens as good image was key to success of any force.

Meanwhile, ASP Ayesha Gul also briefed the officials about measures to ensure friendly policing environment in the city. She said that courteous attitude with public was our first slogan and ITP would have to uphold its better image through decency in policing matters.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Aptma, Bukhara governor sign MoU for textile compl ..

26 minutes ago

78,028 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

33 minutes ago

UVAS arranged free treatment camp for sacrificial ..

45 minutes ago

UVAS, Punjab Health Department jointly organized a ..

45 minutes ago

France forward Giroud completes AC Milan move

49 minutes ago

Pak Test players to leave for West Indies on 26th

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.