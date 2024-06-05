Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) Holds Workshop
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 09:24 PM
The inaugural workshop of fourth Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) Wednesday deliberated over the progress against outputs and indicators for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The inaugural workshop of fourth Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) Wednesday deliberated over the progress against outputs and indicators for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The workshop was attended by representatives of various government bodies, labor institutions and international organizations.
Geir T. Tonstol, Country Director of International Labor Organization Pakistan addressed the workshop via video link.
He commended the proactive role of labor and other departments of KP highlighting the political leadership's commitment to such initiatives.
He emphasized the encouraging progress made by KP province in leading the first workshop of fourth DWCP.
Director Labor KP, Irfan Khan expressed his gratitude to ILO for its unwavering support in helping provincial government departments to achieve significant milestones.
The DWCP is a medium-term planning framework that enables ILO to support its member countries. DWCP also identify the priorities of ILO constituents in a country through consultations involving governments, trade unions and employers.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Zhao Shiren meets Ch. Shujaat Hussain, Ch. Shafay
Tribal areas need better infrastructure for development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gove ..
Promoting green energy to reduce environmental pollution: Nasir Shah
ATC to start jail trial of Askari Tower attack case from June 11
DPO Abbottabad holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at St. Luke's Church to address community ..
IHC bars FIA to take action against Barrister Gohar, Rauf Hassan
Shaza discusses telecom infrastructure, innovation, ICT solutions
Pakistan outplays Uzbekistan in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C'ship
UAE CG visits FUUAST Karachi campus
Advisor for Culture urges artists to create educational feature films, documenta ..
Record temperatures: ‘Planet’s thermostat cranked up’ warns WWF
Speakers underscore need of promoting regional connectivity for economic growth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tribal areas need better infrastructure for development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim K ..23 seconds ago
-
Promoting green energy to reduce environmental pollution: Nasir Shah2 minutes ago
-
ATC to start jail trial of Askari Tower attack case from June 112 minutes ago
-
DPO Abbottabad holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at St. Luke's Church to address community issues2 minutes ago
-
IHC bars FIA to take action against Barrister Gohar, Rauf Hassan2 minutes ago
-
UAE CG visits FUUAST Karachi campus12 minutes ago
-
Advisor for Culture urges artists to create educational feature films, documentaries2 minutes ago
-
Record temperatures: ‘Planet’s thermostat cranked up’ warns WWF12 minutes ago
-
Speakers underscore need of promoting regional connectivity for economic growth2 minutes ago
-
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature44 minutes ago
-
MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly44 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system44 minutes ago