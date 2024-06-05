Open Menu

Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) Holds Workshop

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 09:24 PM

The inaugural workshop of fourth Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) Wednesday deliberated over the progress against outputs and indicators for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

The workshop was attended by representatives of various government bodies, labor institutions and international organizations.

Geir T. Tonstol, Country Director of International Labor Organization Pakistan addressed the workshop via video link.

He commended the proactive role of labor and other departments of KP highlighting the political leadership's commitment to such initiatives.

He emphasized the encouraging progress made by KP province in leading the first workshop of fourth DWCP.

Director Labor KP, Irfan Khan expressed his gratitude to ILO for its unwavering support in helping provincial government departments to achieve significant milestones.

The DWCP is a medium-term planning framework that enables ILO to support its member countries. DWCP also identify the priorities of ILO constituents in a country through consultations involving governments, trade unions and employers.

