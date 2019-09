Decides to setup an English channel during meeting with Erdogan, Mahathir: Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he has decided to setup an English channel during meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad.

PM in his message on social networking site twitter said, "Our meeting in which we decided to set up a BBC type English language tv channel that apart from highlighting Muslim issues will also fight Islamophobia".PM further said that, "Series and films would be produced on Muslim history to educate/inform our own people and the world.

Muslims would be given a dedicated media presence."